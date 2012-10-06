By Tim Ghianni
| NASHVILLE, Tenn.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. Oct 6 A widening outbreak of
fungal meningitis has spread to Minnesota, which reported two
cases to become the eighth U.S. state affected, officials said
on Saturday.
The added cases bring to 52 the number of people who have
fallen ill after receiving steroid injections linked to a
pharmacy in Massachusetts. At least five people have died.
"Both women are in their 40s who showed possible symptoms of
meningitis," including fever and headache, said Buddy Ferguson,
spokesman for the Minnesota Department of Health.
Evidence of meningitis was found in their spinal fluid, he
said. Meningitis is an infection of the membranes covering the
brain and spinal cord.
Other states with reported cases of people who fell ill
after receiving the injections - primarily for back pain - are
Michigan, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Maryland, North Carolina
and Indiana.
Vials of steroids linked to the outbreak were shipped to 76
facilities in 23 states and could have been used to inject
thousands of patients, authorities have said.
Both women in Minnesota were hospitalized and being treated
with antibiotics and anti-fungal drugs, officials said.
As in other states where the outbreak has been detected,
Minnesota authorities are trying to find out who else may have
been infected at six locations known to have used the implicated
drugs, Ferguson said.
"We have identified a list of approximately 950 people who
did receive injectable steroids from the implicated lots," he
said, adding that authorities are in the process of contacting
each patient.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported
47 cases of meningitis on Friday and has provided no update
since then. However, along with the two fresh cases in
Minnesota, Michigan has reported an additional two cases and
North Carolina added one not included in the CDC count, bringing
the national total to 52.
Tennessee, where the outbreak first was detected, accounts
for most of the cases at 29, state officials said on Friday.
Three of the deaths have been in Tennessee, and one each in
Virginia and Maryland.
In Tennessee, many patients remain hospitalized, some listed
in critical condition.
The infected patients have shown a variety of symptoms from
one to four weeks after their injections, including fever, a new
or worsening headache, nausea and neurological problems that
would be consistent with deep brain stroke, the CDC said.
All the cases have been traced to three lots of the steroid
prepared at New England Compounding Center Inc in Framingham,
Massachusetts. The company said it has suspended its operations
while the investigation proceeds.
The Massachusetts Health Department said there were 17,676
vials of medication in each of three lots of methylprednisolone
acetate sent out from July through September and have a shelf
life of 180 days.
So far the tally of cases includes 29 in Tennessee, six in
Michigan, six in Virginia, three in Indiana, two in North
Carolina, two in Minnesota, two in Florida and two in Maryland.
The steroid was sent to California, Connecticut, Florida,
Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan,
Minnesota, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada,
New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina,
Tennessee, Virginia, Texas and West Virginia, the CDC said.
A list of facilities that used vials from the infected lots
can be found online via the website cdc.gov.
