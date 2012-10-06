* Two deaths reported in Michigan
* Ohio and Minnesota latest to report cases
(Updates death toll, number of people, states affected)
By Tim Ghianni
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct 6 The death toll from a
widening outbreak of fungal meningitis linked to steroid
injections has risen to seven, with 65 cases now reported in
nine states, officials said on Saturday.
The latest two deaths were reported on Saturday in Michigan,
according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention.
Those affected fell ill after receiving steroid injections
linked to a pharmaceutical compounding plant in Massachusetts.
New cases in Ohio and Minnesota on Saturday brought to nine
the number of states affected, officials said.
Other states with reported cases of people who fell ill
after receiving the injections - primarily for back pain - are
Michigan, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Maryland, North Carolina
and Indiana.
Meningitis is an infection of the membranes covering the
brain and spinal cord.
Vials of steroids linked to the outbreak were shipped to 76
facilities in 23 states and could have been used to inject
thousands of patients, authorities have said.
As in other states where the outbreak has been detected,
Minnesota authorities are trying to determine who else may have
been infected at six locations known to have used the drugs in
question, said Buddy Ferguson, public information officer for
the state's Department of Health.
"We have identified a list of approximately 950 people who
did receive injectable steroids from the implicated lots," he
said, adding authorities were in the process of contacting each
patient.
Tennessee, where the outbreak was first detected, accounts
for most of the cases, with 29, state officials said on Friday.
Three of the deaths have been in Tennessee, and one each in
Virginia and Maryland.
In Tennessee, many patients remain hospitalized, some listed
in critical condition.
The infected patients have shown a variety of symptoms from
one to four weeks after their injections, including fever, a new
or worsening headache, nausea and neurological problems that
would be consistent with deep brain stroke, the CDC said.
All the cases have been traced to three lots of the steroid
prepared at New England Compounding Center Inc in Framingham,
Massachusetts. The company said it had suspended its operations
while the investigation proceeds.
The Massachusetts Health Department said there were 17,676
vials of medication in each of three lots of methylprednisolone
acetate sent out from July through September and have a shelf
life of 180 days.
So far, the tally of cases includes 29 in Tennessee, 11 in
Virginia, eight in Michigan, five in Indiana, four in Florida,
three in Maryland, two in North Carolina, two in Minnesota and
one in Ohio.
The steroid was sent to California, Connecticut, Florida,
Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan,
Minnesota, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada,
New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina,
Tennessee, Virginia, Texas and West Virginia, the CDC said.
A list of facilities that received vials from the infected
lots can be found online via the website cdc.gov.
