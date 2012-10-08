By Tim Ghianni
NASHVILLE, Tenn Oct 8 U.S. health officials on
Monday reported an additional 14 cases in a fungal meningitis
outbreak linked to steroid injections that has now killed eight
people and infected 105 in nine states.
The widening outbreak has alarmed U.S. health officials and
focused attention on regulations of pharmaceutical compounding
companies like the one that produced the drugs, the New England
Compounding Center Inc in Framingham, Massachusetts.
The number of deaths has risen to eight from seven reported
on Sunday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention.
The steroid is used as a painkiller, usually for the back,
and could have been injected in thousands of patients,
authorities have said.
Meningitis is an infection of the membranes covering the
brain and spinal cord, and affected patients started showing a
variety of symptoms from one to four weeks after their
injections.