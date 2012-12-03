Dec 3 Studies of the effects of relaxation
techniques on menopause symptoms have yielded mixed results so
far, but a study from Sweden comes down in favor of the approach
as an alternative to hormone therapy.
Postmenopausal women trained to relax before and during the
onset of hot flashes cut the frequency of those events in half
during the three-month trial, researchers wrote in the journal
Menopause. Women in a comparison group that got no treatments
experienced little change in their symptoms.
Hormone replacement therapy is thought to help by
stabilizing the hormone fluctuations of the years just before
and after menopause, but not all women can take hormones because
of other health conditions or risk factors. Many don't want to
because of possible risks from the hormones themselves.
"Applied relaxation can be used to treat vasomotor symptoms
(such as hot flashes) in postmenopausal women," wrote lead
author Lotta Lindh-Astrand of Linkoping University.
Lindh-Astrand and her colleagues set out to test the effects
on menopausal hot flashes and quality of life of a method called
applied relaxation that was developed in Sweden in the 1980s,
based on cognitive behavior therapy.
The researchers recruited 60 healthy Swedish women and
randomly assigned a little more than half to practice applied
relaxation and the rest to a comparison group that received no
treatment. The women, mostly in their fifties, had all stopped
menstruating a year or more earlier but still experienced hot
flashes or night sweats.
The 33 women in the therapy group learned to focus on
breathing and releasing muscle tension before and during hot
flashes.
For the first week, the women observed and recorded what
they felt before and during a hot flash or other menopausal
symptom. Next, they were encouraged to spend 15 minutes twice a
day tensing and relaxing muscles from head to toe, Gradually,
they learned how to decrease the time needed to relax by
focusing on controlled breathing and not tensing the muscles.
Toward the end of the study, the women were instructed to
practice relaxation 20 times a day in 30-second sessions. The
final "homework" exercise required the women to use these
breathing and relaxation skills to quickly relax during a hot
flash situation.
At the beginning of the study, all participants experienced
an average of 10 hot flashes a day. After three months,
researchers reported that the applied relaxation group had an
average of four flashes a day while the comparison group
averaged eight. They also found improvements in sleep and aches
and pains, among women in the relaxation group.
"The results tell you that yes, this seems to work," said
Kim Innes of West Virginia University, who has studied mind-body
therapies for menopause systems but was not involved in the
study."This was a moderate-sized trial that yielded promising -
although not definitive - findings regarding the efficacy of
applied relaxation."
Innes and other researchers said the mechanism behind
mind-body therapies and their effect on menopausal symptoms is
not compeltely understood, but it could be linked to the
sympathetic nervous system, which is responsible for "fight or
flight" responses as well as basic functions like heart rate,
blood pressure and sweating.
SOURCE:bit.ly/XWJky5
(Reporting from New York by Kathleen Raven at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies)