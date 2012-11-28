Nov 28 Women who eat a lot of soy-based foods or
fiber don't seem to have fewer menopause symptoms, according to
a U.S. study - the latest research to find no benefits from
eating extra amounts of soy, a food abundant in dietary
estrogen.
Hormone replacement therapy, based on estrogen and other
hormones, is effective in reducing hot flashes and other
menopause symptoms, but carries some risks of heart disease and
cancer. Researchers have been testing whether plant estrogens
can offer benefits, perhaps without the risks.
"Many women can't or don't want to take hormones," making
dietary estrogen an appealing alternative, said Ellen Gold, the
lead author of the study and a professor at the University of
California Davis School of Medicine.
But studies on plant estrogens have been mixed.
A review of 17 studies on soy supplements has found that the
pills can reduce the frequency and severity of hot flashes, but
some individual trials on soy protein pills have found no
benefits.
"It might be a dead end," said William Wong, a professor at
Baylor College of Medicine who has studied the effects of soy
protein on menopause symptoms but was not part of the study.
To see if women who choose to eat more phytoestrogens have
an easier time through menopause, Gold and her colleagues
tracked 1,651 women for 10 years. At the beginning of the study,
none of the women had gone through menopause.
Each year the researchers, whose findings appeared in the
journal Menopause, followed up with them to gather any reports
of hot flashes or night sweats, and every few years the women
filled out a food survey.
By the end of the study, Gold's team could find no
consistent pattern between the amount of phytoestrogens eaten
and how often or how severely women experienced hot flashes and
night sweats.
The same was true for how much fiber the women ate.
In some cases, the researchers did see a relationship
between one type of dietary estrogen and menopause symptoms, but
it didn't always carry through when they examined women of
different ethnicities or looked at different points in time. But
those apparent results may simply have been due to chance, they
wrote.
Gold said it's possible that for some subsets of women,
plant estrogens might have a benefit, but they weren't able to
tease that out in this study.
"I think the more promising avenue for us in the future is
to see if there are some women who might benefit," she told
Reuters Health.
Wong is less optimistic, because of the negative results
seen in long-term studies of women taking soy protein
supplements.
"After looking at our own clinical trial data and others, we
don't see it," he told Reuters Health. "I think we should move
on."
(Reporting from New York by Kerry Grens, editing by Elaine
Lies)