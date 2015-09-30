SAN JOSE DEL GUAVIARE, Colombia, Sept 30 (Thomson Reuters
Foundation) - B orn into the last known nomadic tribe in
Colombia, Joaquin Niijbe spent his boyhood roaming the jungle
and hunting monkeys.
His life changed dramatically 10 years ago when his tribe
was forced off its rainforest reserve by the Revolutionary Armed
Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebel group.
Now 27 and a leader of the Nukak Maku tribe, he has seen the
clash with the modern world and the loss of ancestral homelands
that were his forefathers' for thousands of years, drive many to
alcoholism, drug abuse and even suicide.
Since emerging from the jungle in 2005, half naked and
carrying blowpipes, the Nukak have lived in settlements near the
frontier town of San Jose del Guaviare, a humid outpost in the
Amazon 400 km (250 miles) southeast of the capital Bogota.
"We're losing our culture. In our lands we have everything
we need, fruit trees, fish, animals. Our territory is like our
mother. The spirits who protect and defend us are there," said
Niijbe, standing near one of the seven settlements, Agua Bonita.
"In my heart there's been a lot of sadness because our
children don't learn about our culture."
The Nukak first made contact with the outside world in 1988
- one of the last of Colombia's 102 tribes to do so. Disease has
killed more than half of them since then, and they now number
only about 500.
They are just one of 34 indigenous groups at risk of
extinction in Colombia, forced to flee their lands by warring
factions in the country's 51-year conflict.
"I've seen the Nukak cry," said local mayor Geovanny Gomez.
"I've seen them demand (a) return to their territory. Many of
them see, and are aware, that they are losing the real Nukak."
RUPTURE
At Agua Bonita, an area of lush farmland set aside by the
government for the 80 Nukak who live here, the collapse of the
tribe's traditional way of life is palpable.
Corrugated zinc has replaced palm-leaf roofs, the village is
strewn with litter, music blaring from the radio has driven out
Nukak songs, and fizzy drinks and government food aid have
replaced the staple diet of forest berries and monkey meat.
Government medical missions to Nukak settlements to treat
malnutrition and respiratory diseases are replacing traditional
doctors.
Nukak men now face a two-week trek through rainforest to
find monkeys, so they are hunting less.
These days they are more likely to play football or loll in
their hammocks, while older women and children walk barefoot to
town to sell the bracelets and baskets they weave.
The move to settlements has forced the Nukak to grapple with
once alien concepts like borders, private property and money.
Such rapid change has produced anxiety and stress, along
with a deep sense of loss they find hard to handle.
"When we live on our lands we get knowledge. Now we don't.
It's getting lost," said Niijbe, who now wears jeans, has a
mobile phone and speaks Spanish.
Luis Fernando Arias, head of the National Indigenous
Organization of Colombia (ONIC), said mental illness stemmed
from a lack of balance and harmony between heart and mind.
"When there's a rupture, a disconnect, a break away from our
spiritual lands, the heart is in one place and the mind in
another. That's the reality the Nukak face, which causes what
you would call depression," said Arias from the Kankuamo tribe.
The Nukak used to move on every 10 days or so, moving with
the seasons, crossing vast stretches of jungle terrain and
snaking rivers in search of food.
"The Nukak are now sedentary, which implies a different
connection and relationship with the land and how they live.
This causes uncertainty and emotional instability," said Arias.
SUICIDE
In extreme cases, the stress caused by displacement has
driven members of the Nukak to suicide.
In 2006, the tribe's then leader, Mow be, committed suicide
using barbasco, a poisonous potion made from tropical plants.
"He hoped his people would be helped and they could return
to the jungle. He spoke at the Constitutional Court about the
Nukak's plight. But nothing happened," said Arias.
"Others like him feel impotent, powerless to solve the
problems their people face, and have taken their own life," he
said, adding that at least eight more suicides have been
reported among the Nukak since then.
Niijbe, however, said suicide was a feature of the Nukak way
of life before the tribe was uprooted: "I think it's in our
culture that allows one to kill oneself. This existed before."
The Nukak are polygamous and once lived in small groups in
the jungle. But now in the settlements they are clustered in
large groups of up to 100, straining community and family ties.
"We argue a lot. Couples and families fight," said Mayerli
Katua, a mother of two living in Agua Bonita.
Survival International says mental health is an issue for
any indigenous tribe dispossessed of its lands.
"They are caught between two worlds. They have no connection
to their past or their future. They are in limbo," said Rebecca
Spooner, a campaigner with the tribal rights group in London.
Among the Nukak, teenagers who have never known or can no
longer recall life as hunter-gatherer nomads, suffer acutely.
Barely literate, speaking broken Spanish, and not in
mainstream schools, many wrestle to find their identity.
"Young men have been consuming marijuana, drugs, and liquor.
In our territory our life isn't like that. Because they get
drunk they get into fights quickly," said Niijbe.
Whether the Nukak can return home depends largely on peace
talks in Cuba that have gone on for nearly three years.
"We're waiting for them to sign a peace deal. If they do,
we'll go back to our territory," said Niijbe. "If we don't go
back to our territory, then that might be the end of us."
Even if a peace deal is signed, some Nukak, especially the
younger ones, do not want to return to the jungle.
"I don't want to go back. I'm afraid of the bad men (FARC
guerrillas) there. I feel safer here," said Katua, 24. "Besides
my children were born here. What do they know of the jungle?"
