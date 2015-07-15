* Study to assess value of teaching mindfulness in schools
* Teenage years are vulnerable time for mental health
* Half of mental disorders develop before age 15
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, July 15 Nearly 6,000 British school
children are to take part in a major trial designed to assess
whether mindfulness training for teenagers can improve their
mental health.
Mindfulness is based on the idea of being more aware of the
present by intentionally focussing on emotions, thoughts and
sensations and viewing them with acceptance. Advocates say this
understanding helps people to respond in ways that are more
purposeful, rather than reacting on "automatic pilot".
The three-part study will include the first large randomised
control trial of mindfulness training compared with teaching as
usual in 76 schools.
Further parts of the study include experimental research to
establish whether and how mindfulness improves mental resilience
of teenagers, and an assessment of the most effective way to
train teachers to deliver mindfulness classes to pupils.
Brain scientists know that teenage years are a crucially
vulnerable time for mental health, particular in brain regions
responsible for decision-making, emotion regulation and social
understanding. More than three-quarters of all mental disorders
begin before the age of 24, and half by the age of 15.
Researchers leading the study, from Britain's Oxford
University, Exeter University, University College London, and
the MRC Cognition and Brain Sciences Unit, said it is based on
the theory that, just as physical training is linked with better
physical health, so psychological resilience training is linked
to better mental health.
"Mindfulness as a technique has become very popular," said
Raliza Stoyanova of the Neuroscience and Mental Health team at
the Wellcome Trust charity, which is part-funding the study. "We
want to take that enthusiasm ... but delve deeper into the
scientific basis for the technique."
By promoting good mental health and intervening early, the
scientists hope to understand whether they can help prevent
mental illness developing.
Sarah-Jayne Blakemore, one of the study's lead researchers
and professor at UCL, said part of the trial would be using
experimental tasks in the lab to study whether mindfulness
affects how young people think and feel and make decisions under
stressful or emotional conditions.
"We are trying to establish whether mindfulness training,
compared with a control intervention, has different effects at
different stages of development, and therefore if there is a
'best' time for teenagers to be trained in the technique," she
said.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland, editing by Ros Russell)