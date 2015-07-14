* Rates of depression and suicide rise in economic crises
* WHO urges all states to boost mental health programmes
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, July 14 Rich and poor countries alike
must invest more in mental health care, especially during
economic crises when rates of depression and suicide tend to
rise, the World Health Organization (WHO)said on Tuesday.
One in 10 people worldwide has a mental health disorder but
only one percent of the global health workforce is treating such
illnesses, which are still widely stigmatised, the United
Nations agency said.
"The resources devoted to mental health, financial as well
as human resources, remain extremely small all over the world,"
Dr. Shekhar Saxena, Director of WHO's Department of Mental
Health and Substance Abuse, told a news briefing.
In countries caught up in war or natural disasters, demands
on mental health services increases but budgets shrink, he said.
"In general, countries that are facing serious
socio-economic challenges are at a higher risk of having mental
health problems within their communities," Saxena said.
"The rate of depression and the rate of suicide actually do
increase significantly for countries that are suffering from
economic downturn. These are precious loss of life which a
country should protect by maintaining the mental health care
that is due to these people during these times of stress."
There is also huge inequality in mental health care.
Nearly half of the world's population lives in a country
where there is less than one psychiatrist per 100,000 people,
while in high-income countries the rate is one per 2,000,
according to WHO's 2014 Mental Health Atlas issued on Tuesday.
"Many (rich) countries are devoting enough resources but the
utilisation of those resources is not optimum. Too many efforts
are being made for people who are in-patients in mental
hospitals and otherwise in custodial care and too few resources
are spent on community care," Saxena said.
For severe disorders such as schizophrenia and bipolar
disorder, prevalence rates are similar worldwide, he said.
"The prevalence of depression, anxiety, post-traumatic
stress disorders and drug abuse vary significantly more between
different societies and there are some cultural factors for
that," he said.
(Editing by Gareth Jones)