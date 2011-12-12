LONDON Dec 12 One in five workers suffer
from a mental illness such as depression or anxiety and these
conditions increasingly affect productivity in the workplace as
many struggle to cope, a report by the OECD said on Monday.
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development
found people with mental illness are often off sick from work,
and between 30 and 50 percent of all new disability benefit
claims in OECD nations are now due to poor mental health.
Policymakers need to find new ways to tackle the social and
economic problem of mental illness, the report said, as trigger
factors, such as stress at work, are likely to increase.
"Increasing job insecurity and pressure in today's
workplaces could drive a rise in mental health problems in the
years ahead," it said.
"The share of workers exposed to work-related stress, or job
strain, has increased in the past decade all across the OECD.
And in the current economic climate, more and more people are
worried about their job security."
Depression alone is already a major cause of death,
disability and economic burden worldwide and the World Health
Organisation predicts that by 2020 it will be the second leading
contributor to the global burden of disease across all ages.
Two studies published in September and October found that up
to 40 percent of Europeans suffer from mental and neurological
illnesses each year, and the annual cost of brain disorders is
almost 800 billion euros.
The OECD's report, entitled "Sick on the Job? Myths and
Realities about Mental Health at Work" found that most people
with a mental disorder are in work, with employment rates of
between 55 percent and 70 percent -- about 10 to 15 percentage
points lower than for people without a disorder.
But people with mental illness are two to three times as
likely to be unemployed as people with no mental health
problems. This gap represents a economic major loss, the report
said.
"Most common mental disorders can get better, and the
employment chances be improved, with adequate treatment," the
OECD said.
But it said health systems in most countries were narrowly
focused on treating people with severe disorders such as
schizophrenia, who account for only a quarter of all sufferers.
"Taking more common disorders more seriously would boost the
chances for people to stay in, or return to, work," the OECD
said, adding that around 50 percent of people with severe mental
disorders and more than 70 percent of those with moderate
illness currently get no treatment at all.
The OECD urged policymakers to focus on providing good
working conditions which help employees reduce and manage
stress, to introduce systematic monitoring of sick leave, and to
help employers reduce workplace conflict and avoid unnecessary
dismissal caused by mental health problems.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Rosalind Russell)