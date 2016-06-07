BRIEF-China Citic Bank gets regulatory approval to appoint deputy head of bank
* Says it gets regulatory approval to appoint Hu Gang as deputy head of bank
June 7 A preliminary review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of Merck & Co.'s experimental drug to treat the most common cause of health care-associated infectious diarrhea questioned whether the drug's efficacy had been adequately demonstrated.
The review, posted on the FDA's website on Tuesday, comes two days ahead of a meeting of outside experts who will discuss the drug, bezlotoxumab, and recommend whether or not it should be approved. The agency typically follows the advice of its advisory panels. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington)
SINGAPORE/KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 Malaysia's Lotte Chemical Titan Holding has set a ceiling price of 8 ringgit a share for its planned IPO, giving it a total size of up to 5.9 billion ringgit ($1.37 billion), IFR Asia reported, citing three sources with knowledge of the deal.