(Adds CEO comment on financial impact)
By Jeffrey Dastin
MIAMI, June 9 Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd
has seen a drop in bookings from Hong Kong to cities
in South Korea, where cases of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
(MERS) have recently increased, Chief Executive Ivan Chu said
Tuesday.
Chu made the remarks on the sidelines of the International
Air Transport Association's (IATA) annual meeting in Miami.
"At this stage, we don't expect the impact to be
substantial," Chu said later in an email. "If MERS remains
localized, and if governments (deal) with it effectively, then
the impact is most likely to be short term and very limited."
On Tuesday, Hong Kong issued a "red alert" advisory against
non-essential travel to South Korea, where eight new cases of
MERS were reported. Ninety-five have been infected and seven
have died there from the disease.
"The handling of information is not done very well," Chu
said at the IATA conference, noting some consumer panic at
reports on the disease. He said some passengers on the Hong
Kong-based airline have switched their travel plans from South
Korea to other countries such as Japan and Thailand.
The Travel Industry Council of Hong Kong has canceled all
tours to South Korea that were scheduled to set off between now
and June 30, excluding cruises, with 10,000 to 12,000 travelers
to be affected.
Other airlines have downplayed the business impact of MERS.
South Korea's Asiana Airlines Inc said at the
IATA conference that MERS has had no effect on its passenger
traffic.
"It didn't impact traffic but is becoming a bigger issue,"
said Larisa Pak, assistant for international and regulatory
affairs at Asiana.
She said the airline was taking steps, including cleaning
aircraft, but declined to provide further specifics.
Its competitor Korean Air Lines Co Ltd said
Sunday that U.S. customers have expressed concern about the
safety of the region, but U.S. ticket sales suggest demand is
steady.
Some investors may have concerns that the travel industry
could suffer because of the disease as it did in the SARS crisis
in 2003.
South Korea has the second highest number of infections,
after Saudi Arabia, according to data from the European Center
for Disease Prevention and Control.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin and Alwyn Scott in Miami; Editing
by David Gregorio and Richard Chang)