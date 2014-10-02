BRIEF-C-RAD sells SIGRT solution to Miami Cancer Institute
* MIAMI CANCER INSTITUTE DECIDES FOR C-RAD'S SIGRT SOLUTION FOR THEIR NEW PROTON CENTER IN MIAMI, FLORIDA
VIENNA Oct 2 Test results were negative for two people who had contact with a Saudi woman being treated for Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) in a Vienna hospital, a spokeswoman for Austria's Health Ministry said on Thursday.
Earlier the World Health Organisation said that two close contacts were showing possible symptoms of the disease and had been hospitalised. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
* MIAMI CANCER INSTITUTE DECIDES FOR C-RAD'S SIGRT SOLUTION FOR THEIR NEW PROTON CENTER IN MIAMI, FLORIDA
ZURICH, April 18 Novartis's push into oncology and liver disease, two of its treatment priorities, advanced on Monday as the Swiss drugmaker won a second U.S. breakthrough tag for its cancer gene therapy while striking a separate pact with Allergan.