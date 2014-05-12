BRIEF-Medicinova announces positive findings on MN-166 (ibudilast) in alcohol dependence
* Medicinova announces publication of positive findings on MN-166 (ibudilast) in alcohol dependence
LONDON May 12 British health authorities said on Monday they had found a second case of the deadly Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) virus in a person who flew from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia to the United States transiting through London on May 1.
The passenger, who is the second known MERS infected patient to have flown to the United States, was on Saudi Airlines Flight 113 from Jeddah to London, and transferred at Heathrow for onward travel, Public Health England (PHE) said in statement.
"Risk of transmission is considered extremely low but as a precautionary measure, PHE is working with the airline to be able to contact UK passengers who were sitting in the vicinity of the affected passenger to provide health information," the PHE statement added.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland, editing by Mark Heinrich)
* Medicinova announces publication of positive findings on MN-166 (ibudilast) in alcohol dependence
Jan 23 A U.S. judge blocked on Monday health insurer Aetna Inc's proposed $34 billion acquisition of smaller peer Humana Inc, raising the stakes for rival Anthem Inc as it battles to close a $54 billion deal to buy Cigna Corp.
* Appointment of David Clarke as chief executive officer of company, effective from 24 January 2017