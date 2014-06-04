* Saudi man died of MERS after contact with sick camel
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, June 4 A Saudi man who became infected
with and died of the new Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS)
virus contracted the disease from a camel in his own herd which
was also sick, scientists said on Wednesday.
In a study which reinforces the case against camels as the
prime suspects for transmitting the deadly virus from the animal
world into people, researchers said that in this case it was
highly likely the animal's nasal secretions were to blame.
MERS, also known as MERS-CoV, has infected 691 people and
killed at least 284 of them in Saudi Arabia alone since it first
emerged in 2012.
Sporadic cases of the disease, which is caused by a virus
from the same family as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome or
SARS, have also been reported across the Middle East region, as
well as in Europe, Asia and the United States.
Documenting the case of a 44-year-old previously healthy
Saudi man who died of MERS on November 18, 2013, Saudi
scientists led by Tariq Madani said their analysis suggested a
so-called zoonotic event - when a virus circulating in animals
makes a jump into the human population.
"The patient had applied a topical medicine in the nose of
one of the ill camels seven days before onset of the patient's
illness," they wrote in the study in the New England Journal of
Medicine.
Genetic analysis of samples taken from the victim and from
the camel in question - a one-humped or dromedary camel in a
herd of nine owned by the patient - suggested the virus had
passed directly from the animal to the man, they concluded.
Infectious disease experts not directly involved in the
study said its findings added to a growing body of evidence that
camels are a likely source of the outbreak.
"This is a further strengthening of the case for camels
being an immediate source of human MERS infection," said
Ian Jones, a professor of virology at Britain's University of
Reading.
"It supports what we thought was going on - i.e.
(that)MERS-CoV transmits from camels to humans...rather than the
other way around," said Jake Dunning of the centre for
respiratory infection at Imperial College London.
"Other studies looking at the link between MERS-CoV in
camels and humans have suggested this, but the evidence was
somewhat weaker."
A study published in August 2013 was among the first to
suggest camels in the Middle East may be an animal reservoir for
MERS virus infections, which can cause coughing, fever and
pneumonia in people.
Experts cautioned, however, that scientists in the region
should not stop searching for other potential animal sources, or
stop investigating cases of human-to-human transmission.
"Several research groups have shown that this virus can be
found in camels (and in bats) and that camel-to-human
transmission of MERS-CoV is likely, but how do we explain
infection in other patients outside of hospital outbreaks?" said
Dunning.
"We really need detailed epidemiological studies in affected
countries, including carefully conducted case-control studies.
At the same time, we should continue to look for other animal
and environmental reservoirs of the virus."
The Saudi health ministry, which has come in for criticism
from international scientists and public health experts, said on
Sunday it had set up a new command and control centre to try to
tackle MERS more effectively.
