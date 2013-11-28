* Virus previously found in other camels in the Middle East
* WHO so far not able to pin down source of outbreak
* Around 40 percent of some 170 people infected have died
(Adds comment from WHO spokesman)
By Amena Bakr and Kate Kelland
DOHA/LONDON, Nov 28 Scientists have found cases
of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) in camels in Qatar,
health officials said on Thursday, fuelling speculation that
camels might be the animal reservoir that allowed the virus to
infect and kill humans.
The SARS-like coronavirus, which emerged in the Middle East
last year and has killed almost 40 percent of the around 170
people so far infected, was found in three camels in a herd in a
barn also linked to two human cases of MERS infection.
"The three camels were investigated among a herd of 14
camels, and the samples were collected as part of the
epidemiological investigation," Qatar's Supreme Council of
Health said in a statement.
It added that the two confirmed human cases linked to the
barn had since recovered.
Scientists around the world have been seeking to pin down
the animal source of MERS virus infections since the first human
cases were confirmed.
British researchers who conducted some of the very first
genetic analyses on MERS last September said the virus, which is
from the same family as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, or
SARS, was also related to a virus found in bats.
Confirming and commenting on the virus being found in camels
in Qatar, WHO spokesman Gregory Hartl said there was still
insufficient evidence to say for sure what the source of the
human MERS infections was.
"Neither camels nor bats can yet be said to be reservoir of
MERS," he said on the networking site Twitter.
Ab Osterhaus, a professor of virology at the Erasmus Medical
Centre in The Netherlands that worked on the camel study, told
Reuters the results were confirmed by a range of tests including
sequencing and antibody testing.
Dutch scientists said in August they had found strong
evidence that the MERS virus is widespread among one-humped
dromedary camels in the Middle East - suggesting people who
become infected may be catching it from camels used for meat,
milk, transport and racing.
Saudi officials said this month that a camel there had
tested positive for MERS a few days after its owner was
confirmed to have the virus.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) said in its latest MERS
update on Nov. 22 that of the 176 laboratory-confirmed and
probable reported human cases to date, 69 people had died.
Human cases of MERS, which can cause coughing, fever and
pneumonia, have so far been reported in Saudi Arabia, Qatar,
Kuwait, Jordan, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Tunisia, France,
Germany, Spain, Italy and Britain.
Osterhaus, whose team worked with Qatar's Health and
Environment Ministries on the study, said that, at this stage,
"no more details can be disclosed" about the findings since a
scientific paper was in the process of being prepared and
submitted for peer review and publication.
The Qatari health council said, however, as a precaution,
the elderly and people with underlying health conditions such as
heart disease, diabetes and respiratory illnesses should avoid
any close animal contact when visiting farms and markets.
(Editing by Keiron Henderson and Alison Williams)