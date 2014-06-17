* MERS virus has infected at least 800, killed more than 300
* WHO says recent surge of Saudi cases has decreased
* Concern for pilgrims travelling to Saudi Arabia for haj
* More studies needed on camel links, hospital outbreaks
By Kate Kelland, Health and Science Correspondent
LONDON, June 17 (Reuters)- The deadly MERS virus remains a
serious public health problem, especially with the approach of
haj pilgrimages, but a recent surge in Saudi cases of the
respiratory disease appears to be abating, the World Health
Organisation said on Tuesday.
The Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) virus, which
causes coughing, fever and sometimes fatal pneumonia, has been
reported in more than 800 patients, mainly in Saudi Arabia.
It has spread to neighbouring countries and, in a few cases,
to Europe, Asia and the United States. At least 315 people
worldwide have died from the disease.
In a statement issued after the 6th meeting of its MERS
emergency committee, the WHO said a surge in cases in Saudi
Arabia that began in April has now decreased and "there is no
evidence of sustained human-to-human transmission in
communities".
"There have been significant efforts made to strengthen
infection prevention and control measures," it said. As a
result, "the committee unanimously concluded that the conditions
for a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC)
have not yet been met".
Global health regulations define a PHEIC as an extraordinary
event that poses a risk to other WHO member states through the
international spread of disease, and which may require a
coordinated international response.
The WHO stressed, however, that the MERS situation continued
to be "of concern", especially given an anticipated increase in
travel to Saudi Arabia related to the pilgrimages and religious
festivals of Umra, Ramadan and the haj.
The WHO's assistant director general for health security,
Keiji Fukuda, said the committee had urged vulnerable countries,
especially those in Africa, to take concrete action ahead of
Umra, Ramadan and haj with basic public health measures such as
conducting surveillance for MERS, raising awareness about it and
implementing basic infection prevention and control measures.
Millions of people travel to Mecca each year for the haj,
the pilgrimage which all Muslims must perform at least once in
their lifetime, if they are able. This year's will take place in
October.
UNFORTUNATE AND TRAGIC
David Heyman, a professor of infectious disease epidemiology
at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and one of
the most prominent critics of Riyadh's handling of the MERS
outbreak, said it was "unfortunate and tragic" that people are
still getting infected, getting sick and dying form the virus
almost two full years after it was first identified in humans.
"Case control studies, where risk factors for transmission
of this virus from nature to humans, are necessary and could
help determine the way or ways in which people are becoming
infected, and this information could be used to stop primary
infections," he said.
Fukuda said such studies were now in the process of being
carried out in Saudi Arabia, and welcomed fresh efforts by
authorities there to get on top of the outbreak.
MERS has been linked to camels, which many scientists think
may be a major source of infection in people. Hundreds of new
MERS infections were contracted by patients and health workers
in hospitals in Saudi Arabia during recent months.
The Kingdom was previously criticised by the WHO and by
public health experts for failing to implement basic hygiene and
infection control measures in hospitals - allowing the virus to
spread in clusters of health workers - and for failing to
accurately track and report MERS cases.
International concerns over Saudi handling of the outbreak
grew earlier this month when it said it had under-reported cases
by a fifth.
But Fukuda said he was now confident Saudi authorities were
taking MERS very seriously and working hard to control it.
"The Saudi government has made an extensive effort really to
catch up on all the numbers and to provide them as quickly as
possible," he told reporters on a teleconference from the WHO's
Geneva. "I see a big amount of improvement taking place".
(Reporting by Kate Kelland, Editing by Ralph Boulton)