(Updates number of school closures)
* Rate cut to limit outbreak's economic fallout
* Tenth death in terminal cancer patient
* Ruling party chief urges return to life as normal
* Schools closed in province surrounding Seoul to open
Monday
By Ju-min Park and Choonsik Yoo
SEOUL, June 11 A deadly outbreak of Middle East
Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) forced South Korea to cut interest
rates on Thursday in the hope of softening the blow to an
economy already beset by slack demand, as authorities reported
14 new cases and a 10th fatality.
Worry about the disease has been reflected across the region
with dozens of suspected cases being tested in Hong Kong, though
none confirmed, and many thousands of people cancelling trips to
South Korea.
The outbreak, with 122 cases and 10 deaths, is the largest
outside Saudi Arabia and began last month when a 68-year-old
South Korean businessman brought the disease back from a trip to
the Middle East.
He was diagnosed with MERS on May 20, and all subsequent
infections have been traced to him and happened in health
facilities.
The 10th person to die was a 65-year-old terminal lung
cancer patient whose condition deteriorated after testing
positive for the MERS virus, South Korea's health ministry said.
President Park Geun-hye has put off a trip to the United
States to deal with the outbreak as the total number of cases
rises daily.
The central bank of Asia's fourth biggest economy said it
had to act and cut its policy rate by 25 basis points to a
record-low 1.50 percent.
"We decided to cut rates today in a pre-emptive move to
contain the economic fallout from MERS," Bank of Korea Governor
Lee Ju-yeol told a media briefing.
Policymakers were already under pressure to stimulate the
economy as weak global demand and a strong won have dented
exports and discouraged spending by consumers and companies.
One positive sign was a decline in the number of South
Korea's schools and universities that have closed.
The total dipped to 2,622 on Thursday from about 2,700 the
previous day after a joint team of experts from the World Health
Organization (WHO) and South Korea recommended that schools be
reopened as they were unlikely to spread the disease.
Some schools were set to reopen on Monday as the province of
Gyeonggi, which surrounds the capital, said it would call off an
advisory to suspend classes.
"We all need to put behind us excessive fear and
psychological withdrawal over MERS and try to go back to normal
daily lives next week so we can minimise the impact on the
economy," Kim Moo-sung, who heads the ruling Saenuri party, said
at a party meeting.
HONG KONG ALERT
MERS was first identified in humans in 2012. Most of the
global cases, which number 1,271 according to WHO data and at
least 448 related deaths, have been in the Middle East.
But memories are fresh in Asia of Severe Acute Respiratory
Syndrome (SARS), which emerged in 2002-2003 and killed about 800
people worldwide.
MERS is caused by a coronavirus from the same family as the
one that caused SARS. It is more deadly than SARS but does not
spread as easily, at least for now.
Its symptoms include fever and a cough.
In Hong Kong, a clinic said it was testing two people who
had both recently travelled to South Korea. Thirty-one people in
Hong Kong who suspected they might have caught the disease have
tested negative.
Hong Kong issued a "red alert" advisory on Tuesday against
non-essential travel to South Korea, while Singapore Airlines
said it would waive fees for customers who want to
cancel or re-book flights to South Korea.
Despite the fears, only one case has been reported outside
South Korea in the current outbreak, that of a South Korean man
who travelled to China via Hong Kong after defying a suggestion
from health authorities that he stay in voluntary quarantine at
home.
China's Center for Disease Control and Prevention said the
country was fully capable of containing any outbreak.
"There is no need to panic," the Xinhua news agency quoted
the centre's deputy head, Feng Zijian, as saying.
Among the new South Korean cases was a pregnant woman who
contracted the virus in an emergency ward that has been linked
to other confirmed cases, the health ministry said.
The woman's pregnancy would limit the scope of treatment
available, but she was in stable condition, the ministry said.
The woman's parents had previously tested positive for MERS.
Another new patient was a police officer in the city of
Pyeongtaek, where dozens of infections occurred, all linked to
the first patient.
Three more patients were discharged, the health ministry
said on Thursday, taking the total number of patients recovered
in the outbreak to seven.
(Additional reporting by Anne Marie Roantree in HONG KONG and
Christine Kim and Yeawon Choi in SEOUL, Ben Blanchard in
BEIJING; Writing by Jack Kim; Editing by Tony Munroe and Alex
Richardson)