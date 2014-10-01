GENEVA Oct 1 Vulnerable countries, especially
in Africa, need to defend themselves against the possible
seasonal spread of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) in
the first half of 2015, the World Health Organization said on
Wednesday.
A WHO Emergency Committee recommended steps "to strengthen
infection prevention control practices, build capacity of heath
care workers and provide protective equipment in vulnerable
countries, especially African countries."
Poor infection control and a lack of expertise and equipment
are widely seen as key reasons for the rapid spread of the
deadly Ebola virus in three West African countries.
The committee, whose experts issue an update on the disease
every three months, also called for improved MERS awareness
among pilgrims going to Saudi Arabia for the annual Muslim haj
journey and for surveillance of pilgrims during and after haj.
The committee said although there had been significant
efforts to strengthen preventative measures against MERS, also
known as MERS coronavirus (MERS-CoV), more was needed.
"The current data suggest that MERS-CoV transmission could
be seasonal, with an upsurge expected next spring," it said.
MERS, which is thought to originate in camels, has killed
333 people and infected more than 850 since it emerged in 2012.
But unlike Ebola, which has killed 10 times as many people,
there was still no evidence of sustained human-to-human
transmission of MERS in communities, and the committee said the
disease still did not constitute a "public health emergency of
international concern".
Aside from travel-related cases, MERS has been confined to
the Arabian peninsula, Lebanon, Jordan and Iran.
The number of cases of MERS had fallen since an upswing in
April and although transmission was still occurring in small
clusters "in health care settings", the spread of the disease
seemed "generally contained", the committee said.
Much about the spread of the disease remains unknown, and
the WHO committee said. It called for stronger epidemiological
surveillance - of humans but also of camels in the Middle East
and Africa.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)