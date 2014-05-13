(Updates with WHO news conference postponed until Wednesday)
LONDON May 13 Health and infectious disease
experts met at the World Health Organisation on Tuesday to
discuss whether a deadly virus that emerged in the Middle East
in 2012 now constitutes a "public health emergency of
international concern".
The virus, which causes Middle East Respiratory Syndrome or
MERS infections in people, has been reported in more than 500
patients in Saudi Arabia alone and spread throughout the region
in sporadic cases and into Europe, Asia and the United States.
Its death rate is around 30 percent of those infected.
Experts meeting at the United Nations health agency's Geneva
headquarters would consider whether a recent upsurge in detected
cases in Saudi Arabia, together with the wider international
spread of sporadic cases, means the disease should be classed as
an international emergency.
Global health regulations define such an emergency as an
extraordinary event that poses a risk to other WHO member states
through the international spread of disease, and which may
require a coordinated international response.
In a statement issued late on Tuesday, the WHO said the
experts' discussions were continuing later than planned and that
its assistant director general for health security, Keiji
Fukuda, would hold a news conference on Wednesday to announce
the conclusions of the meeting.
MERS, which causes coughing, fever and sometimes fatal
pneumonia, is a coronavirus from the same family as SARS, or
Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, which killed around 800
people worldwide after first appearing in China in 2002.
Scientists have linked the human cases of the virus to
camels, and Saudi authorities warned on Sunday that anyone
working with camels or handling camel products should take extra
precautions by wearing masks and gloves.
The WHO's MERS emergency committee is the second to be set
up under WHO rules that came into force in 2007. The previous
emergency committee was set up to respond to the 2009 H1N1
pandemic.
On Tuesday, U.S. officials said two health workers at a
hospital in Orlando, Florida, who were exposed to a patient with
MERS had begun showing flu-like symptoms, and one had been
hospitalized.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Janet Lawrence)