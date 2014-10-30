RIYADH Oct 30 Saudi Arabia said late on
Wednesday it had detected six new cases of the deadly Middle
East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) in 24 hours, the biggest daily
jump for months with officials blaming lax hospital procedures.
The recent surge in cases, now numbering 32 since the start
of October, has been focused in Riyadh and the western city of
Taif, but it remains far less extensive than an outbreak in
April and May that infected hundreds.
MERS causes coughing, fever and sometimes pneumonia, killing
around 40 percent of its victims. The vast majority of confirmed
cases worldwide have been found in Saudi Arabia, where 786
people have been infected, of whom 334 have died.
Two of the new cases announced by the health ministry were
in medical personnel, adding to concerns about the standard of
infection control procedures in medical facilities. Three
different Taif hospitals have been affected.
Some of the people infected with MERS in Taif this month
were being treated in one renal clinic in a hospital in the
city, which authorities regard as being responsible for some of
the transmissions, a senior Health Ministry official said.
"The secret here of success is not to prevent the cases to
be introduced to the community... the success is to control the
transmission within health facilities," Abdulaziz bin Saeed,
undersecretary for public health told Reuters.
He added that medical personnel may have relaxed their
infection control standards after the kingdom's last outbreak
before the summer ebbed, but that the ministry had intervened to
improve procedures in Taif hospitals.
The six new cases confirmed on Wednesday included three in
Taif, where five others have fallen ill this month, two in
Riyadh, where six others have been diagnosed with MERS since the
start of October, and one in Hafr al-Batin, near Kuwait.
Cases of MERS have been found in other countries since the
virus was identified in 2012, including in the United States,
Europe, the Middle East and Asia, but most of them were in
people who had recently travelled to Saudi Arabia.
Scientists are not sure of the origin of the virus, but
several studies have linked it to camels and some experts think
it is being passed to humans through close physical contact or
through the consumption of camel meat or camel milk.
The disease can then spread between people, and the largest
previous outbreaks, including one in Jeddah in April and May
that infected hundreds, have been linked to poor infection
control procedures in hospitals.
(Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by Crispian Balmer)