* Confirmed cases in Saudi Arabia up by a third in past week
* Health minister was replaced on Monday
* Authorities unsure of reason for sudden surge in cases
By Angus McDowall
RIYADH, April 22 Saudi Arabia has discovered
another 17 cases of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), as
the total number of confirmed infections of the SARS-like
disease has jumped by a third in the kingdom in the past week.
King Abdullah replaced the health minister, Abdullah
al-Rabeeah, on Monday amid growing public disquiet at the spread
of the disease, which was discovered two years ago and kills
around a third of sufferers.
Rabeeah said on Sunday he did not know why there had been a
surge but said it might be part of a seasonal pattern since
there had also been a rise in infections last April and May.
However, the jump is of particular concern as Saudi Arabia
is expected to have a large influx of pilgrims from across the
world in July during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan,
followed in early October by the arrival of millions of people
to perform the annual Haj in Mecca and Medina.
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia's second-largest city where many of the
new cases have been discovered, is the main entry point for
pilgrims visiting nearby Mecca, site of the holiest places in
Islam but where there have been no confirmed cases so far.
Last year's Haj passed without any new infections being
identified.
The 17 new cases, announced late on Monday on the Health
Ministry website, bring the total number of Saudi infections to
261, of whom 81 have died. Combined with the other 49 cases
announced in recent days, they represent a jump of 34 percent in
the number of laboratory confirmed infections within a week.
Seven of the 17 new cases were in Jeddah. Six were in
Riyadh, including one who died, while three were in Medina and
one was in the northern city of Tabuk.
Saudi authorities last week issued several statements aimed
at reassuring the public that there was no immediate cause for
concern at the latest outbreak and that it had not met
international definitions of an epidemic.
However, Labour Minister Adel Fakieh, who has been appointed
as acting health minister, was shown in several newspapers on
Tuesday touring one of the main hospitals in Jeddah, a display
that seemed aimed at countering accusations from some Saudis on
social media that the authorities had not taken the situation
seriously enough.
Rabeeah said on Sunday Saudi Arabia was still opening its
borders for foreign visitors, including pilgrims, and that the
authorities were taking "all the scientific precaution measures
to ensure the safety and well being of our nation".
He said there was not yet any medical reason to change the
preventative measures already in place, such as travel
restrictions or closures of some medical facilities where
clusters of cases have occurred, to contain the spread.
MERS has no vaccine or anti-viral treatment, but
international and Saudi health authorities say the disease,
which originated in camels, does not transmit easily between
people and may simply die out.
Jeddah, like most Saudi cities, has areas within its
boundaries where camels are free to graze.
Fakieh has become a prominent figure in Saudi politics in
recent years after pushing sweeping reforms in employment policy
aimed at getting more young Saudis into jobs.
