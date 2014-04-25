KUWAIT, April 26 Saudi Arabia said on Friday it
had discovered 14 more cases of the potentially deadly Middle
East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) in the kingdom, bringing the
total number to 313.
A health ministry statement said the new cases had been
reported in the capital Riyadh, the coastal city of Jeddah and
the "holy capital" Mecca in the past 24 hours. Authorities had
also registered five more deaths due to the virus, it said.
The jump in cases is of particular concern because Saudi
Arabia will host pilgrims from around the world in July during
the Muslim month of Ramadan, as well as in early October when
millions of worshippers perform the annual Haj.
In total, 92 people have died of MERS in Saudi Arabia, the
ministry said on its website.
Saudi Arabia has witnessed a jump in the rate of infection
in recent weeks, with many of the new cases recorded in Jeddah,
the kingdom's second-largest city. A large proportion of the
people infected are healthcare workers.
MERS emerged in the Middle East in 2012 and is from the same
family as the SARS virus, which killed around 800 people
worldwide after first appearing in China in 2002. MERS can cause
coughing, fever and pneumonia.
Although the number of MERS infections worldwide is fairly
small, the more than 40 percent death rate among confirmed cases
and the spread of the virus beyond the Middle East is keeping
scientists and public health officials on alert.
A spokesman for the World Health Organisation in Geneva said
on Friday it was "concerned" about the rising MERS numbers in
Saudi Arabia.
"This just highlights the need to learn more about the
virus, about the transmission, and about the route of
infection," he said.
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah replaced the health minister
last week after growing public concern about the spread of the
disease.
Saudi authorities say they have invited five leading
international vaccine makers to collaborate with them in
developing a MERS vaccine, but virology experts argue that this
makes little sense in public health terms.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall. Editing by Andre Grenon)