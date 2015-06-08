By Jeffrey Dastin
MIAMI, June 7 Korean Air Lines Co Ltd
has seen some concern from U.S. customers about the
outbreak of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) in South
Korea but bookings from the United States have not been
affected, an executive at the airline said.
The Seoul-based airline has received calls from U.S.
customers asking about the safety of travel to the region,
although sales numbers suggest demand is steady, said John E.
Jackson, Korean Air's vice president of passenger marketing and
sales for the Americas.
He was speaking in Miami on Sunday on the sidelines of the
International Air Transport Association's annual meeting.
South Korea has 87 cases of MERS, the second highest number
of infections in the world after Saudi Arabia, according to data
from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.
At least six people have died of the disease in the country.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in Miami; Editing by Leslie Adler)