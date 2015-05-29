SEOUL May 29 A South Korean man who had travelled to China via Hong Kong this week has tested positive for Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, a health ministry official in Seoul said on Friday.

Chinese health authorities have notified South Korea of the test result on the 44-year-old man, the ministry official told a news briefing.

The man, who is a son of another patient who was confirmed last week to have been infected, flew to Hong Kong, then travelled to mainland China by bus, the ministry official said.

