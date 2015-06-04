BRIEF-Reig Jofre to produce biotech vaccine for Laboratorios Leti
* To produce for Laboratorios Leti biotech vaccine developed from protein Q, which Laboratorios Leti plans to commercialize internationally
SEOUL, June 4 South Korea confirmed on Thursday that a man who died a day earlier was infected with Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), marking the third fatality in an outbreak of the often-deadly virus.
The 82-year old South Korean man, in hospital with asthma and bacterial pneumonia, had shared a room with others suffering from MERS and died on Wednesday night, the health ministry said in a statement.
The victim is the 36th person confirmed to have been infected with MERS in South Korea, the largest outbreak outside the Middle East. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Tony Munroe and Clarence Fernandez)
* Announced on Tuesday it received FDA approval of IND for Phase 2 trial of GKT831 in patients with primary biliary cholangitis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)