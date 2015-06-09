Workers wearing masks disinfect the interior of a subway train at a Seoul Metro's railway vehicle base in Goyang, South Korea, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL South Korea's health ministry on Wednesday said two more people have died in its Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) outbreak and reported 13 new cases, bringing the total to 108.

The two deaths bring the number of fatalities to nine. All of those who died had been suffering serious ailments before they tested positive for the MERS virus, the ministry said.

The 13 new cases of infections were all traced to hospitals, according to the ministry.

(Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)