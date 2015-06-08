SEOUL, June 8 South Korea is concerned over the
impact on its economy from the outbreak of Middle East
Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and will take countermeasures
swiftly if an economic impact is confirmed, the finance minister
said on Monday.
"I am concerned over the negative influence the recent MERS
outbreak could have on the local economy, including private
consumption and investment sentiment," Finance Minister Choi
Kyung-hwan said in a prepared speech to be given at a luncheon.
"We will aggressively respond to mitigate the effect of MERS
on the economy, including allocating necessary budgeting at the
right time."
The finance minister also asked South Koreans to cooperate
to make sure excessive fear over the virus outbreak does not
hinder economic activity.
He did not mention any possibility of a supplementary budget
aimed at providing stimulus to the economy.
Choi added difficulties faced by local exporters are growing
due to a prolonged weakness of the yen and euro
and reaffirmed that the government will announce measures to
help ease difficulties for exporting industries soon.
His comments follow just hours after the health ministry
reported 23 new infections on Monday, bringing the total to 87
and making South Korea the second-most infected country in the
world after Saudi Arabia. Six deaths have been
reported.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Eric
Meijer)