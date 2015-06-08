* Govt will take aggressive measures to support economy
* Ruling party chief asks for decisive govt response to MERS
* President Park asks for action to counter weakness
(Recasts first paragraph, adds president remarks)
By Christine Kim
SEOUL, June 8 The South Korean government on
Monday said it is ready to take swift measures to counter the
negative effects on its economy from an outbreak of a deadly
respiratory disease, suggesting that worried policymakers may
soon deliver monetary and fiscal stimulus.
President Park Geun-hye said the negative economic effects
from the outbreak of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS)
should not be overlooked, while Finance Minister Choi vowed to
take steps to offset any hit to growth.
"The effect from MERS on private consumption cannot be
overlooked as spending and tourism are quickly shrinking," Park
said on Monday during a visit to the MERS response headquarters.
"We can say that the virus has been driven out completely
only once the economic effects are minimised."
Her comments mirrored concerns expressed by Choi earlier in
the day.
"I am concerned over the negative influence the recent MERS
outbreak could have on the local economy, including private
consumption and investment sentiment," the finance minister
said.
"We will aggressively respond to mitigate the effect of MERS
on the economy, including allocating necessary budgeting at the
right time."
Backing the government's stance, Gyeonggi Province - where
most of the infections are concentrated - announced on Monday it
would provide 84.1 billion won ($74.94 million) worth of funding
for small-to-medium sized businesses in the area.
The health ministry reported 23 new infections on Monday,
bringing the total to 87 and making South Korea the second-most
infected country in the world after Saudi Arabia. Six deaths
have been reported.
The outbreak has prompted analysts to wager on another rate
cut as early as at this week's Bank of Korea policy review, with
some predicting more support from the government in the form of
stimulus worth billions of dollars.
The finance minister, however, did not raise the possibility
of a supplementary budget to support Asia's fourth-largest
economy, which is already tottering amid a collapse in exports
and slow consumption.
Earlier on Monday, the ruling Saenuri Party head Kim
Moo-sung warned the outbreak could drive the economy into a
bigger trough than the one triggered by a maritime disaster last
year that killed hundreds of people and dented consumption.
"Over the weekend, tours and events were cancelled and
places like markets, theatres and restaurants were empty," said
Kim.
"If this continues, private consumption which was on the
brink of rebounding could take a direct hit and we could face
bigger difficulties than we experienced after the Sewol
sinking."
($1 = 1,122.2500 won)
(Additional reporting by Brian Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)