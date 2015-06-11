(Repeats item first issued on Thursday with no changes to text)
By Ju-min Park
SEOUL, June 12 The man who became South Korea's
MERS patient number 14 waited two-and-a-half days in the
emergency ward for a bed to open at a prestigious Seoul hospital
- not an unusually long time for the city's top medical centres.
By the time the 35-year-old was suspected of infection with
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), nearly 900 hospital
staff, visitors and patients had been through the emergency
ward.
Of those, 55 were infected with MERS, including four elderly
patients who have died while the rest are in quarantine, putting
the hospital at the centre of an outbreak that has infected 122,
with 10 dead.
South Korea has a sophisticated healthcare system and
universal insurance. But there are gaps, including the custom of
waiting for days for a coveted bed at a top hospital, as well as
the practice of families making lengthy visits to hospitalised
relatives, often providing de facto nursing care.
Both are blamed for helping spread the often-deadly MERS
virus, prompting calls for change. South Korea's Health Ministry
has promised to fix the emergency room bottlenecks.
"We will make a plan to stop the emergency room from being
used as the waiting room for those who are trying to be
admitted," Kwon Deok-cheol, the health ministry's chief policy
official said on Thursday, without giving details.
DEADLY ODYSSEY
Before his MERS diagnosis, patient 14 was hospitalised in
the same ward in Pyeongtaek city, 65 km (40 miles) southwest of
Seoul, as the country's first MERS patient, who had developed
the illness after returning from a trip to the Middle East in
early May but was also not diagnosed at the time.
Suffering from fever, patient 14 visited another hospital in
the city, spending three days there before his doctor advised
him to go to a bigger facility.
The man rode a bus to Seoul in the hope of being treated at
the prestigious Samsung Medical Center, founded by a Samsung
Group foundation, where the conglomerate's 73-year-old patriarch
remains hospitalised after a heart attack more than a year ago.
The patient felt so poorly on arrival in Seoul on May 27
that he called an ambulance, which brought him to the hospital
in the city's wealthy Gangnam district.
Doctors treated him in different parts of the emergency ward
for symptoms of pneumonia while waiting for an available room,
according to the hospital. The patient, who slept on a bed, was
not considered a MERS risk because he had not been to the Middle
East and his contact with the first patient was not then known.
It was only when authorities notified the hospital on the
evening of May 29 that they suspected the man had been exposed
to the first MERS patient in Pyeongtaek that he was moved from
the emergency ward and diagnosed the next day.
"He came here with symptoms of pneumonia, but had been
waiting to be admitted, just like other patients," a hospital
official said, declining to be named due to the sensitivity of
the issue.
LONG WAITS
South Korea is not short of hospital beds - the overall
number per 1,000 people is more than twice the OECD average
according to the most recent statistics - but prestigious Seoul
hospitals are magnets for patients from around the country.
The average wait for admission to the Samsung Medical Center
at this time of year is about three days, as many older people
become sick with the change of season, the hospital official
said. The most urgent cases take priority.
Among MERS cases traced to patient 14 is a pregnant woman
who went to the ER to visit her mother, who was there with an
upset stomach, according to the health ministry. The pregnant
woman's parents were also infected in the emergency ward.
"In South Korea, patients' relatives follow in emergency
rooms ... Look at the pregnant woman's case. We need to look
into every single problem as we are dealing with MERS," an
official at the Korean Hospital Association said.
"The system is still weak compared with the size of the
industry."
(Editing by Tony Munroe and Alex Richardson)