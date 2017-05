SEOUL South Korea confirmed on Friday one new case of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), taking the total to 166 since the outbreak began in May, but the daily rate of new cases has slowed.

Health ministry figures showed that the daily infection rate of the deadly virus was the lowest since June 3.

The ministry also said a MERS patient had become the 24th person to die in the outbreak.

