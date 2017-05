A woman holding an umbrella walks past a hospital which is sealed off temporarily, in Seoul, South Korea, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL South Korea's Health Ministry reported on Sunday three more cases of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, bringing the total to 169 in an outbreak that is the largest outside of Saudi Arabia.

The ministry late on Saturday reported the 25th fatality, a patient who had suffered a heart ailment and diabetes. The outbreak which was first confirmed on May 20 seems to have levelled off, the ministry said on Friday.

(Reporting by Jack Kim Editing by W Simon; CATEGORY-WORLD)