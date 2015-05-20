* Before symptoms, 68-year-old male returns from Bahrain
* Patient's wife shows minor symptoms; test results on
Thursday
* "No possibility" of spread among general public
SEOUL, May 20 South Korean health officials on
Wednesday confirmed the country's first case of Middle East
Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) in a patient who recently returned
from Bahrain and is in stable condition after being treated for
a high fever and cough.
The 68-year-old man was in Bahrain from April 18 through to
May 3 and was engaged in farming-related business, South Korea's
health ministry said in a statement. He returned to South Korea
on May 4 through Qatar, it said.
The patient's wife who nursed him also has a minor
respiratory symptom and the results of tests on her would be
available on Thursday, Kim Young-taek, a director at the Korea
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told Reuters by
telephone.
"There is no possibility of the disease spreading to
ordinary people although it is possible to have additional cases
among those who contacted the patient and have been isolated,"
Kim said.
First identified in humans in 2012, MERS is caused by a
coronavirus, from the same family as the one that caused a
deadly outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in
China in 2003. There is no cure or vaccine.
The World Health Organization has had reports of 1,118
cases, including 423 deaths. There is usually a surge of cases
in the northern spring and most cases have come from hospital
transmission.
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Tony Munroe)