* Woman dies in densely populated province surrounding Seoul
* 700 people isolated for possible infection
* WHO says no mutation detected, no travel restrictions
* Dozens of schools closed
* Anxiety rises as location of infections not disclosed
By Ju-min Park and Jack Kim
SEOUL, June 2 South Korea on Tuesday reported
its first two deaths from an outbreak of Middle East Respiratory
Syndrome (MERS) that has infected 25 people in two weeks, as
public alarm grew and officials scrambled to contain the
outbreak.
South Korea has isolated more than 700 people for possible
MERS infection, which is caused by a coronavirus from the same
family as the one that triggered the deadly 2003 outbreak of
Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). MERS has a much higher
death rate than SARS and there is no cure or vaccine.
The World Health Organization (WHO) puts the total number of
cases globally at 1,161, with at least 436 related deaths. It
said no mutation had been detected in the virus in South Korea,
and it did not appear to be spreading easily.
A 57-year-old woman, who had contact with South Korea's
first patient, died of acute respiratory failure on Monday, the
Health Ministry said. She died at a hospital in Gyeonggi, the
country's most populous province which surrounds the capital
Seoul.
A 71-year-old man who had been on respiratory support with a
history of kidney ailments also died. Officials did not
disclose his location.
South Korea's health ministry reported seven new cases on
Tuesday, including the woman who died, bringing the total number
of cases to 25. South Korea now has the third highest number of
cases after Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, according
to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.
Officials have come under criticism from many in South Korea
for not naming the hospitals where people have been treated,
which has fuelled widespread speculation.
"We're finding it difficult to obtain suitable and
sufficient information from South Korean authorities, for
example, finding out which medical institutions are involved,"
said Ko Wing-man, Hong Kong's Secretary for Food and Health.
China last week reported its first MERS case, that of a
South Korean man who tested positive after breaking a voluntary
house quarantine and travelling to Hong Kong and on to mainland
China.
South Korean Deputy Prime Minister Choi Kyung-hwan said the
government's credibility was at stake after criticism against
authorities for failing to contain the virus after the first
patient's symptoms were initially overlooked.
"We will bring together all our health-related capabilities
now and work to dissolve anxiety and concerns quickly," he said.
The death rate from MERS, first identified in humans in
2012, has been 38 percent, according to WHO figures, with older
patients and those with existing respiratory and renal ailments
at greater risk, according to a South Korean doctor. However,
experts said that figure may overstate the fatality rate as
patients with little or no symptoms might go undetected.
By comparison, the death rate from SARS was 9 to 12 percent,
rising above 50 percent for patients over 65, according to the
U.S. National Library of Medicine.
"What is important is that we do not have a change in
pattern. We also have seen in the Middle East a few individuals
who transmitted (the virus) further on," WHO spokesman Christian
Lindmeier told Reuters in Geneva.
PUBLIC ALARM GROWS
The WHO has so far not recommended trade or travel
restrictions for South Korea.
But South Korean border control authorities have put a ban
on overseas travel for people isolated for possible infection, a
health ministry official said.
South Korea's Hyundai Motor said it had asked
employees to avoid travelling to the Middle East, while Samsung
Electronics said it was screening employees twice a
day in South Korea for fever, and would refrain from large-scale
events.
Fifty-eight schools and kindergartens in Gyeonggi province,
home to the hospital where the first death occurred, were shut
for the week, according to a provincial official.
"So far it's been inside hospitals that infections occurred
but as soon as it gets out, it'll probably spread rapidly," said
Lee Yu-jeong, a 41-year-old mother of three children.
"As a parent, it is worrying ... the mood among mothers is
that even if you're a little sick, you try to avoid hospitals."
Some tour agencies have started seeing overseas groups
cancelling trips to South Korea, with about 2,500 cancellations
by Monday, according to the Korea Tourism Organization.
Shares in Hanatour Services Inc and Modetour
Network Inc, South Korea's two biggest travel
agencies, closed down 8.87 percent and 8.51 percent,
respectively.
