SEOUL, June 3 South Korea confirmed five more
cases of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) virus, the
health ministry said early on Wednesday, bringing to 30 the
total number of cases in the country of the often-deadly
illness.
On Tuesday, South Korea reported its first two deaths from
MERS since the first confirmed case two weeks ago, fuelling
growing worry about the spread of the illness in the country,
which has reported the most cases of MERS outside the Middle
East.
South Korea has isolated about 750 people for possible MERS
infection, which is caused by a coronavirus from the same family
as the one that triggered the deadly 2003 outbreak of Severe
Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). MERS has a much higher death
rate than SARS and there is no cure or vaccine.
Of the five new cases, four had been in the same hospital as
the first patient, a 68-year-old man who had recently travelled
to four countries in the Middle East. The other, a 60-year-old
man, caught it from another person infected in the outbreak.
The new cases would bring the total number globally to
1,166, based on earlier World Health Organization (WHO) data,
with at least 436 related deaths.
The WHO has not recommended trade or travel restrictions for
South Korea, although South Korean border control authorities
have put a ban on overseas travel for people isolated for
possible infection, a health ministry official said.
Government health officials have been criticized for being
slow to respond to the outbreak.
The death rate from MERS, first identified in humans in
2012, has been 38 percent, according to WHO figures, with older
patients and those with existing respiratory and renal ailments
at greater risk, according to a South Korean doctor. However,
experts said that figure may overstate the fatality rate as
patients with little or no symptoms might go undetected.
By comparison, the death rate from SARS was 9 to 12 percent,
rising above 50 percent for patients over 65, according to the
U.S. National Library of Medicine.
