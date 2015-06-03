(Adds comment from president, detail on Samsung)
By Ju-min Park
SEOUL, June 3 South Korean President Park
Geun-hye said on Wednesday everything must be done to stop
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) as fear of the disease
shut hundreds of schools and led to corporate giant Samsung
calling off a staff conference.
Five more cases were confirmed on Wednesday taking to 30 the
number infected in South Korea since the outbreak began there
two weeks ago. Two people have died, fuelling fear in the
country with the most cases outside the Middle East, where the
disease first appeared.
While there has been no sustained human-to-human
transmission, the nightmare scenario is the virus changes and
spreads rapidly, as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) did
in 2002-2003 killing about 800 people around the world.
MERS was first identified in humans in 2012 and is caused by
a coronavirus from the same family as the one that triggered
SARS. But MERS has a much higher death rate at 38 percent,
according to World Health Organization (WHO) figures.
The WHO puts the total number of MERS cases globally at
1,161, with at least 436 related deaths, the vast majority in
the Middle East. There is no cure or vaccine.
"There are a lot people worried about the situation," Park
told an emergency meeting of ministers and top officials.
"Everything must be done to stop any further spread."
More than 200 schools were shut on Wednesday, most of them
in the province of Gyeonggi, around Seoul, where the first death
occurred on Monday.
South Korea has quarantined or isolated about 1,300 people
for possible MERS infection.
A spokesman of Samsung Group, South Korea's top
conglomerate, said an orientation conference for new staff
scheduled for this week has been postponed in accordance with
government instructions on public safety.
Media in the region has reported tourists cancelling visits
to South Korea.
Though the WHO has not recommended trade or travel
restrictions, South Korean border control authorities have put a
ban on overseas travel for people isolated for possible
infection, a health ministry official said.
China last week reported its first MERS case, that of a
South Korean man who tested positive after breaking a voluntary
house quarantine and travelling to Hong Kong and on to mainland
China.
PRESSURE GROWING
South Korea reported its first two deaths from MERS on
Tuesday.
Of the five new cases, four had been in the same hospital as
the first patient, a 68-year-old man who had just returned from
a trip to four countries in the Middle East. The other, a
60-year-old man, caught it from another infected person.
Media said health authorities were conducting tests on an
elderly patient who died on Sunday after sharing the same
hospital ward with one of the two MERS-infected people who had
died. Officials said it was likely she died of existing illness.
Pressure is growing for the government to identify the
hospitals treating infected patients as fear and confusion
mount.
Public health authorities have insisted it was "helpful" to
keep the names of the hospitals from the public, but in an
opinion poll published on Wednesday 83 percent of respondents
demanded that the government identify them.
Ian Jones, a specialist virologist at Britain's University
of Reading who has followed MERS since it emerged, said
transparency would help in the effort to stop the outbreak.
"Being open about the cases, their locations and their
condition, is best for control - even if this causes some alarm
in the short term," he said.
Some experts have said the 38 percent death rate from MERS
might be overstated as patients with little or no symptoms might
go undetected. The death rate from SARS was 9 to 12 percent,
rising to more than 50 percent for patients over 65.
Symptoms of MERS can include cough, fever and shortness of
breath. It can lead to respiratory failure, the WHO said.
(Additional reporting by Sohee Kim and Se Young Lee in SEOUL;
Writing by Tony Munroe and Jack Kim; Editing by Robert Birsel)