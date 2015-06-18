(Adds WHO chief, hotel shutdown, graphics)
By Jack Kim and Ju-min Park
SEOUL, June 18 An outbreak of Middle East
Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) threatens to deal a blow to South
Korea's economic recovery, Moody's Investors Service said on
Thursday, as the Health Ministry reported three new cases, the
lowest daily increase in 17 days.
World Health Organization Director General Margaret Chan
said the country's response, although initially slow, has been
"exemplary."
"The MERS outbreak in (South Korea) can be stopped, although
it may take a little longer than everyone would like to see,"
Chan, who arrived in South Korea on Thursday to attend a
previously scheduled conference, told a media briefing.
There have been signs that the outbreak, the largest outside
of Saudi Arabia, may be slowing. The daily number of new cases
has dropped to single digits this week compared to as many as 23
last week. Three were reported on Thursday - the lowest number
since June 1.
The outbreak has kept consumers from visiting malls and
parks and led to more than 100,000 tourist visit cancellations,
denting consumer spending. Worried by the economic impact,
President Park Geun-hye and other leaders have urged the public
and the business community to return to normal.
"The spread of the illness is credit negative for the
sovereign, because it is dampening consumer confidence amid
already-weak domestic demand, threatening to undermine an
incipient recovery in economic growth," Moody's said.
Hotel Shilla Co Ltd said on Thursday it had shut
its hotel on the holiday island of Jeju after it learned a guest
who had stayed there last week has been diagnosed with MERS.
The finance minister has said it was considering a possible
supplementary budget to bolster Asia's fourth-largest economy.
The blow from the MERS outbreak is unlikely to be serious
enough to prompt a sovereign ratings downgrade, said Park
Sang-hyun, a senior economist at HI Investment & Securities.
South Korean debt is rated at Aa3 positive by Moody's, well
within investment grade territory.
A total of 165 people have been infected with MERS and 23
have died in an outbreak that has been traced to a 68-year-old
man who returned from a trip to the Middle East in early May.
The WHO said it expected new cases in coming weeks.
More than 6,700 people are in quarantine, either at home or
in health facilities.
All of the infections known to have occurred in South Korea
have taken place in healthcare facilities. Three hospitals have
been at least partially shut and two have been locked down with
patients and medical staff inside.
MERS is caused by a coronavirus from the same family as the
one that triggered China's deadly 2003 outbreak of Severe Acute
Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).
The vast majority of MERS infections and deaths have been in
Saudi Arabia, where more than 1,000 people have been infected
since 2012, and about 454 have died.
(Additional reporting by Christine Kim, Seungyun Oh and Yeawon
Choi; Editing by Tony Munroe and Simon Cameron-Moore)