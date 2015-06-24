(Recasts with health ministry comments)
SEOUL, June 24 South Korea's health ministry,
which reported four new cases of Middle East Respiratory
Syndrome (MERS) on Wednesday, said the outbreak was at a
crossroads, backing off from its earlier view that the spread of
the often-deadly virus had levelled off.
The more guarded assessment came as the government extended
the partial shutdown of Samsung Medical Center in Seoul, which
had been due to end on Wednesday. About half the 179 infections
in the country have been traced to the prestigious hospital,
including some of this week's new cases.
"We are at a crossroads, whether this is going to spread
further or not," Kwon Deok-cheol, the health ministry's chief
policy official, told a news briefing.
"As of now we can't answer that part because additional
cases have occurred, although we thought until last weekend it
had levelled off," he said when asked if there was any change in
its earlier view that the outbreak had settled.
The country reported no new MERS case on June 20 but since
then 13 fresh cases have been confirmed. During the peak of the
outbreak early this month, new infections exceeded 20 on some
days.
A total of 67 people who had tested positive for the MERS
virus have recovered and been discharged from hospital since the
outbreak started in May, while 27 patients have died.
South Korea's outbreak of the virus is the largest outside
Saudi Arabia.
On Tuesday, the heir apparent of South Korean conglomerate
Samsung Group bowed in apology during a nationally
televised address for the failure to stop the spread of the
virus at the hospital run by a group foundation.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Tony Munroe and Alan
Raybould)