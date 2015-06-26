(Recasts with MERS patient in China)
SEOUL, June 26 A South Korean man who became
China's only case of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) has
fully recovered and is being released from a Chinese hospital on
Friday, the South Korean health ministry said.
The 44-year-old man, whose father is another MERS patient,
had defied recommendations from health authorities in South
Korea to remain in voluntary quarantine, flying to Hong Kong in
late May before taking a bus to mainland China.
He later tested positive for the MERS virus and had been
hospitalised in the Chinese city of Huizhou, where his initially
unstable condition gradually improved, the ministry said.
There have been no other MERS case reported in China or Hong
Kong.
The release of the South Korean man in China will bring the
number of people who have recovered and have been discharged
from hospital in the outbreak to 82, about 45 percent of the
total cases.
Sixty-nine people remain hospitalised.
The South Korean health ministry reported on Friday that two
more MERS patients had died, bringing the number of fatalities
in the country to 31.
Both were elderly patients and had serious pre-existing
medical conditions, as was the case with most of those who have
died in the outbreak, the ministry said.
The ministry also reported one new case, taking the total to
181, the highest number of cases outside Saudi Arabia.
South Korean health authorities were more guarded this week
in their view on whether or not the outbreak is slowing, after
an optimistic assessment last week that it may have levelled
off.
First identified in humans in 2012, MERS is caused by a
corona virus from the same family as the one that triggered the
2003 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). There
is no cure or vaccine.
South Korea has ordered hospitals to track all emergency
ward visitors after the outbreak of the virus was blamed on
difficulties locating every person exposed to the disease, the
health ministry said on Thursday.
