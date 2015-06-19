SEOUL, June 19 A health official said South Korea's outbreak of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) appeared to have levelled off, after authorities reported just one new case on Friday, bringing total infections in the country to 166.

"Given the current developments, we have judged that it has levelled off, but we need to watch further spread, further cases from so-called 'intensive control' hospitals," Kwon Deok-cheol, the health ministry's chief policy official, told a news briefing. (Reporting by Tony Munroe and Ju-min Park; Editing by Paul Tait)