SEOUL, June 5 An outbreak of a deadly
respiratory disease in South Korea could hurt consumer spending
and tourism and is ramping up the pressure on the nation's
central bank to cut interest rates as early as next week, a
central bank source said.
"I have a feeling that the outbreak increases the pressure
for a cut," a Bank of Korea official told Reuters. The official
is not a voting member of the policy committee that will meet on
June 11.
Investors and analysts are worried that the spread of Middle
East Respiratory Syndrome could deal a damaging blow to an
already-tottering economy. They are wagering on a rate cut next
week, and for fresh government stimulus worth billions of
dollars.
With four deaths and 41 cases, the spread of MERS in South
Korea is the worst outbreak outside of the Middle East - forcing
authorities to close more than 1,000 schools, step up airport
screenings and sowing fear among residents who have begun
stocking up on surgical masks.
Park Sang-young, an automobile dealer in a city north of
Seoul, says the MERS scare has seen customer numbers in many of
the city's restaurants shrivel dramatically. "I can get a seat
easily now at a place where I used to wait in a long queue for
about 30 minutes."
The BOK official said the central bank had previously been
expecting consumer spending to pick up, but MERS raises some
uncertainty on the outlook. "It's too soon to know how it will
affect the economy."
CONSUMPTION PINCH
All the same, the anecdotal evidence points to more
headwinds to growth.
Retailers in Gyeonggi province, which surrounds Seoul and
houses the hospital with the most infections, reported slower
sales this week. Turnover at Lotte Department Store's outlet in
the city of Suwon was down 10 percent from last week, a company
official said.
As of Wednesday, 11,800 visitors, mostly from mainland
China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, had cancelled trips to South Korea,
the Korea Tourism Organisation said.
That is bad news for Asia's fourth-biggest economy, which is
struggling for momentum in the face of a collapse in exports and
slow consumer and corporate spending. Tourism and related
service businesses account for more than 5 percent of the $1.4
trillion economy.
"This illness absolutely increased pressure on the
policymakers to take action swiftly and we see chances growing
for an interest rate cut next week," said Yoon Yeo-sam, a
fixed-income analyst at Daewoo Securities.
The Bank of Korea has cut the policy interest rate
by a combined 150 basis points in six steps since
the middle of 2012 to a record low of 1.75 percent, with the
last cut delivered in a surprise move in March.
GROWTH FORECASTS DOWNGRADED
The Asian Development Bank estimated that the economic
impact of the much-wider outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory
Syndrome (SARS) in 2002-2003 was around $18 billion in East
Asia, or about 0.6 percent of gross domestic product.
With Seoul's 3.7 percent growth target for this year looking
increasingly unrealistic, and private estimates being cut to as
low as 2.5 percent, policy action may be inevitable even as
there are concerns that more rate cuts could fuel rising
household debt.
There is also talk of stepped up government stimulus
although the finance ministry denied a newspaper report late on
Thursday that it plans a 20 trillion won ($18.00 billion)
supplementary budget, equivalent to 1.3 percent of annual gross
domestic product.
"On the heels of the dismal May export report, any economic
hit from MERS adds to the case for the BOK to cut and we bring
forward our forecast of the next BOK rate cut to next Thursday,"
said Tim Condon, economist at ING in Singapore.
($1 = 1,111.1500 won)
