By Jack Kim
SEOUL, June 16 Two South Korean hospitals are
conducting experimental treatment on Middle East Respiratory
Syndrome (MERS) patients, injecting them with blood plasma from
recovering patients, the health ministry said on Tuesday, as
four new cases were reported.
The procedure has been conducted on two consenting MERS
patients in addition to existing care, the ministry's head of
public health policy, Kwon Jun-wook, told a media briefing.
"There is insufficient clinical basis about the result of
plasma treatment among experts in the country," Kwon said, but
added: "The ministry has deep confidence in the medical staff on
the direction of the treatment."
Plasma treatment was previously used in SARS patients with
some positive results in seriously ill patients that led to a
decrease in the death rate by up to 23 percent, Kwon said.
Plasma therapy has not been widely tried for MERS patients,
with little clinical study results reported, Eom Joong-sik,
professor of infectious diseases at Hallym University's medical
college.
Three years after the MERS virus first emerged in humans,
there is no cure or vaccine that can protect people from falling
sick with it, and little work has been done in develop a
vaccine, despite considerable available scientific detail.
South Korea first confirmed MERS on May 20.
Four new cases were reported on Tuesday, bringing the total
to 154 in the South Korean outbreak, the largest outside Saudi
Arabia. The ministry also said three more patients with MERS
had died, taking the South Korean death toll to 19.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has called the South
Korean outbreak "large and complex" and all MERS cases have been
traced to healthcare facilities.
The health ministry has put more than 5,500 people in
quarantine, at home or in health facilities.
MERS is caused by a coronavirus from the same family as the
one that triggered China's deadly 2003 outbreak of Severe Acute
Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).
The vast majority of MERS infections and deaths have been in
Saudi Arabia, where more than 1,000 people have been infected
since 2012, and some 454 have died.
The number of new MERS cases in South Korea continued to be
sharply lower than last week, when the daily increase reached as
high as 23.
The WHO, which conducted a review of South Korea's response
last week, said on Saturday the decline suggested control
measures were working.
The WHO has scheduled a meeting of its MERS emergency
committee later on Tuesday in Geneva to provide technical
updates on epidemiology and advice on future actions to be taken
in response to the outbreak.
