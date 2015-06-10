(Writes through)
By Jack Kim and Ju-min Park
SEOUL, June 10 A joint South Korean-World Health
Organization mission studying an outbreak of Middle East
Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) recommended on Wednesday that
schools be reopened, as they were unlikely to spread the
disease, just as school boards recommended more be shut.
South Korea's Health Ministry said on Wednesday two more
people had died from MERS and announced 13 new cases, lifting
the total number of patients to 108 and prompting President Park
Geun-hye to postpone a visit to the United States.
Park had been due to leave for the United States, her
country's closest ally, on Sunday. Her office said the coming
week would be a "watershed" for the country's response to the
disease.
The outbreak, the largest outside Saudi Arabia, has fuelled
public anxiety and hit spending, with thousands in quarantine
and the number of schools closing rising to 2,474, including 22
universities. Many people on the streets are wearing face masks,
public transport is being disinfected and attendance at movie
theatres and baseball games has tumbled.
But the joint mission, which began its work on Tuesday,
urged the government to consider reopening schools.
"Schools have not been linked to transmission of (the virus)
in the Republic of Korea or elsewhere," the mission said.
The recommendation came as the school boards of Seoul and
surrounding Gyeonggi province announced the extension of
existing school closures through Friday and recommended more to
shut.
First identified in humans in 2012, MERS is caused by a
coronavirus from the same family as the one that triggered
China's deadly 2003 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory
Syndrome (SARS). There is no cure or vaccine.
Some countries around the region have issued advisories
against travel to South Korea or stepped up screening of inbound
passengers, dealing a setback to a tourism sector that had been
a bright spot for the flagging South Korean economy.
The main Incheon airport said the number of passenger
arrivals was down sharply on Monday and Tuesday.
Taiwan's two biggest airlines are temporarily cutting
flights to South Korea by nearly half. Hong
Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said it had seen a
drop in bookings to South Korea.
WHO has not recommended any curbs on travel or trade.
MERS has also taken its toll on high street shopping, with
department store sales falling 25 percent in the first week of
June compared with an average of the first two weeks of May,
government data showed. Sales at discount stores fell 7.2
percent, but online purchases rose slightly.
Cinema ticket sales and amusement park entries were down by
more than half.
Deputy Prime Minister Choi Kyung-hwan advised against
unnecessary fear and urged the public to get on with their daily
lives and continue to spend.
The latest two deaths, both cancer patients, bring the
number of fatalities to nine. All of those who died had been
suffering serious ailments before testing positive for MERS, the
Health Ministry said.
South Korea's infections have all been traced to a man who
developed MERS after returning from a trip to the Middle East in
early May and who came into contact with others before being
diagnosed.
All subsequent infections, including the 13 announced on
Wednesday, have been linked to health facilities, the ministry
said.
The number of people who may have been in contact with MERS
patients and were now in quarantine rose to 3,439, while
quarantine has been lifted for 641 people, the ministry said.
Choi, also the finance minister, announced a 400 billion won
($357 million) financial package for businesses and regions
affected by MERS, without giving specifics.
South Korea's central bank is expected to cut interest rates
on Thursday to dampen the economic impact of the outbreak,
according to a Reuters poll of analysts released on Tuesday.
South Korea's new cases bring the total number of MERS cases
globally to 1,257 based on WHO data, with at least 448 related
deaths.
($1 = 1,120 won)
