BRIEF-Innovus Pharmaceuticals Q1 loss per share $0.02
* Innovus Pharmaceuticals reports quarterly revenue for the first quarter 2017 of $2.2 million
BANGKOK, June 18 Thailand confirmed its first case of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) virus on Thursday, according to the country's health ministry.
The virus was detected in a businessman from Oman, the country's health minister told reporters.
"From two lab tests we can confirm that the MERS virus was found," said Public Health Minister Rajata Rajatanavin.
NEW YORK, May 12 Anthem Inc on Friday called off a $54 billion deal to buy Cigna Corp, one day after the second-largest U.S. health insurer lost a Delaware business court ruling that could have kept alive the chances of a combination.