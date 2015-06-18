(Adds details)
BANGKOK, June 18 Thailand confirmed its first
case of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) on Thursday,
becoming the fourth Asian country to register the deadly virus
this year.
Public Health Minister Rajata Rajatanavin told a news
conference that a 75-year-old businessman from Oman had tested
positive for MERS.
"From two lab tests we can confirm that the MERS virus was
found," Rajata said, adding the man had travelled to Bangkok for
medical treatment for a heart condition.
"The first day he came he was checked for the virus. The
patient ... contracted the MERS virus."
The health minister said 59 others were being monitored for
the virus, including three of the man's relatives who travelled
with him to Bangkok.
MERS is caused by a coronavirus from the same family as the
one that triggered China's deadly 2003 outbreak of Severe Acute
Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).
The vast majority of MERS infections and deaths have been in
Saudi Arabia, where more than 1,000 people have been infected
since 2012, and about 454 have died.
Last month, a MERS outbreak erupted in South Korea resulting
in 23 deaths so far. A total of 165 people have been infected
and 6,700 people are in quarantine.
But there have been signs that the outbreak, the largest
outside of Saudi Arabia, may be slowing in South Korea. The
daily number of new cases has dropped to single digits this week
compared to as many as 23 last week. Three were reported on
Thursday - the lowest number since June 1.
All of the infections known to have occurred in South Korea
have taken place in healthcare facilities. Three hospitals have
been at least partially shut and two have been locked down with
patients and medical staff inside.
China and the Philippines have also reported one MERS case
this year.
Earlier, Thailand's Disease Control Department said it was
screening travellers at 67 points of entry.
"We are checking 67 ports including land, sea and air," said
Sophon Mekthon, secretary-general of Thailand's Disease Control
Department.
"We've told all hospitals in Thailand to be on alert. Those
who come back from the Middle East and South Korea must be
checked thoroughly."
