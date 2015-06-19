(Adds ICAO, analyst comment)
By Viparat Jantraprap
BANGKOK, June 19 Shares of Thai aviation firms
and hoteliers fell on Friday after Thailand confirmed its first
case of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), further
dampening tourism sentiment already hit by an international
aviation agency's safety rating downgrade.
Airports of Thailand Pcl dropped 4.2 percent,
national carrier Thai Airways International Pcl eased
2.3 percent and hotelier Central Plaza Hotel Pcl
plunged 6.6 percent, all extending losses for a second day.
The selloff on Thursday came as Thailand's civil aviation
body was put under scrutiny after the United Nations' aviation
agency downgraded its safety ratings for failing to properly
oversee airlines under its jurisdiction.
"This could dampen the prospects for the tourism sector
which has been the only bright spot for Thailand's economy so
far," said market strategist Nattariya Wittayatanaseth at
Kasikornbank Pcl.
Public Health Minister Rajata Rajatanavin told a news
conference late on Thursday that a 75-year-old businessman from
Oman had tested positive for MERS, the fourth Asian country to
register the deadly virus this year.
The broader stock market index was down 0.3 percent,
underperforming others in Southeast Asia.
Among other losers, low-cost carrier Nok Airlines Pcl
shed 2 percent, Asia Aviation Pcl slipped 5.4
percent and hotel operator Minor International Pcl
fell 3.3 percent.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)