BANGKOK, June 22 Thailand's status as a hub for
medical tourism could be helping the country contain the spread
of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), government and
health officials said, after confirming its first case of the
deadly virus last week.
Tourism accounts for about 10 percent of the Thai economy,
and the country is also the top destination in Southeast Asia
for patients seeking low-cost, quality healthcare, with an
average 1.4 million medical tourists a year, compared with
600,000 for Singapore, a Thai medical tourism association said.
That meant the stakes were high for Thailand when the health
ministry reported on Thursday the first case of MERS in a
75-year-old man from Oman, who had travelled to Bangkok for
treatment for a heart condition.
South Korea, currently battling the largest MERS outbreak
outside Saudi Arabia, reported two more deaths and three new
cases on Monday, bringing the number of fatalities to 27 and the
total infections to 172.
In Thailand, although authorities said 176 people had been
exposed to the MERS patient, Deputy Health Minister Vachira
Pengchan said on Monday there were no new cases.
"It is the very fact that we are a travel and medical hub
that works in our favour and that allows us to be prepared,"
Tourism Minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul told Reuters.
"It is our experience handling foreign visitors and medical
tourists from high-risk regions like the Middle East and South
Korea. Thailand is also prepared because we saw what happened in
South Korea, we had time."
As well as being a gateway for many of the more than 25
million visitors to Thailand each year, Bangkok is also one of
the region's main aviation hubs.
At the city's Suvarnabhumi Airport, face masks were handed
out to passengers at the weekend, while Thailand's health and
tourism ministers showed reporters thermoscanning equipment and
special aeroplane parking bays set aside for flights coming in
from high-risk countries.
The airport has ordered heightened screening of arrivals
from South Korea and the Middle East, general manager Sirote
Duangratana told reporters.
"FLAWLESS" RESPONSE
The unidentified man whom laboratory tests confirmed on June
18 had MERS was a patient at the high-end Bumrungrad Hospital
. Popular with international visitors, it says 20 percent
of its patients are from the Middle East.
The sick man was later moved to an infectious disease
institute. Doctors at Bumrungrad Hospital said on Friday that 58
staff had been quarantined and were under observation.
Prasert Thongcharoen, an advisor to Thailand's Disease
Control Department, said he had investigated Bumrungrad's
handling of the MERS case and found it to be "flawless".
"They put the patient in an isolation room and everything
that was needed for infectious control was done," Prasert said
in a telephone interview.
The Geneva-based World Health Organisation, in an e-mailed
response to Reuters, also commended Thailand's response.
"Thailand diagnosed and isolated the MERS patient in a
designated, well-equipped facility," said Doctor Poonam
Khetrapal Singh, regional director, WHO South East Asia Region.
Josef Woodman, CEO of Patients Beyond Borders, a U.S.-based
website that offers consumers information about medical travel,
said Thailand could see a temporary drop in visitors but, as
with the impact of last year's coup, it was likely to be
short-lived.
"I believe, as with social and political unrest in Thailand
... a temporary drop in tourism and medical tourism may be
experienced, usually with a rapid recovery to normal levels," he
said.
Josephine Guillot, 28, a French postgraduate student
travelling around Southeast Asia, said she had come to the
Bumrungrad Hospital for a health check-up despite knowing that
Thailand's first MERS patient was treated there.
"I'm comfortable getting treatment here," she told Reuters.
"The news does not deter me."
($1 = 33.6300 baht)
(Additional reporting by Manuphattr Dhanananphorn, Pracha
Hariraksapitak, Kaweewit Kaewjinda and Aukkarapon Niyomyat;
Editing by Alex Richardson)