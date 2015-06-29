BANGKOK, June 29 An Omani man who became
Thailand's first case of Middle East Respiratory Sydnrome (MERS)
has been declared free of the deadly virus, Thailand's health
ministry said on Monday.
The 75-year-old man, who had travelled to Bangkok for
treatment for a heart condition and was then diagnosed with the
virus, will remain in quarantine for the time being.
"In the last test results we did not find the MERS virus in
the patient," Surachet Satitramai, acting permanent secretary at
the Public Health Ministry, told Reuters.
"His condition is much better but we still need to see if
his other health conditions, including his heart condition, will
have any effect on his recovery."
He said three of the man's relatives who travelled with him
to Thailand were also free of the virus. Thailand's health
ministry is still monitoring 36 people who were exposed to its
single patient.
Thailand confirmed its first case of MERS earlier this
month, becoming the fourth Asian country to register the virus
this year.
In South Korea, which is battling the largest MERS outbreak
outside Saudi Arabia, 31 people have died from the virus. South
Korea's public health ministry reported one new case on Friday,
taking the total to 181.
Health authorities have said the virus may have levelled off
but were more guarded in their assessment last week.
Thailand's status as a hub for medical tourism could be
helping it contain the spread of MERS, government and health
officials said last week.
First identified in humans in 2012, MERS is caused by a
corona virus from the same family as the one that triggered the
2003 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).
There is no cure or vaccine.
(Reporting by Aukkarapon Niyomyat and Amy Sawitta Lefevre;
Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Paul Tait)