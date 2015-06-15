* MERS emerged three years ago but little work on vaccine
By Kate Kelland and Ben Hirschler
LONDON, June 15 Three years after the mysterious
MERS virus first emerged in humans, scientists and drugmakers
say there is no excuse for not having a vaccine that could have
protected those now falling sick and dying in South Korea.
The facts behind the coronavirus that causes Middle East
Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) have been slow to emerge, partly due
to a secretive response in Saudi Arabia, which has suffered an
outbreak stretching back to 2012.
But scientists do know that it is similar to the deadly SARS
virus, that it probably originated in bats, that it is linked to
camels, and can pass from person to person. They also understand
its molecular structure.
That all yields scientific detail for researchers to begin
developing a vaccine, and there is clear frustration that work
on one has barely begun.
The problem is that big pharmaceutical firms are uncertain
about the economics of such a vaccine and no governments have
yet offered to underwrite a major research effort.
"The question is: How long are we going to wait around and
just follow these outbreaks before we get serious about making
vaccines?" said Adrian Hill, a professor and director at the
Jenner Institute at Britain's Oxford University.
"There is no sign of MERS going away. It's been around since
2012. And there is really clear evidence now of human-to-human
transmission."
South Korea said on Monday 150 people there have been
infected with MERS in an outbreak started by a businessman
returning from the Middle East. Sixteen have died.
The vast majority of MERS infections and deaths have been in
Saudi Arabia, where more than 1,000 people have been infected
since 2012, and some 454 have died.
Yet cases of the disease have already been recorded in at
least 25 countries, including the United States, China and
Britain. MERS, which causes coughing, fever and breathing
problems, can lead to pneumonia and kidney failure.
Some scientists suspect it has probably crossed other
international boundaries undetected, since diagnosing MERS and
distinguishing it from other respiratory illnesses that kill
elderly or sick people in hospital may not always be possible.
MERS infection is caused by a coronavirus from the same
family as the one behind Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome
(SARS), which killed around 800 people worldwide in 2002-2003.
HIGH DEATH RATE
MERS has a much higher death rate - 38 percent versus around
10 percent for SARS, according to World Health Organisation
figures - but it also spreads more slowly from person to person,
making it less of a threat, for now.
"The chances are that South Korea will control it," said
Hill. "But should we be taking this risk? No. Should we have
made a MERS vaccine? Yes. Could anyone have afforded it? Yes,
the government of Saudi Arabia. So should something be done?
Yes, someone should go and develop a MERS vaccine sooner rather
than later."
So far only a handful of small biotechs, including Greffex,
Inovio, Novavax, have done any MERS vaccine
work and their research is still pre-clinical.
Larger drugmakers, however, such as GlaxoSmithKline,
are keeping an eye on the situation.
"We don't have an active MERS programme but we are certainly
thinking about what we should do if this becomes an issue," said
Ripley Ballou, an infectious diseases expert at GSK who has led
the company's Ebola vaccine work.
"There is a threat list of diseases that people think are
potentially going to do something and MERS is at the top."
For profit-orientated drug companies, the problem is working
out who is going to use a vaccine, who is going to pay for it
and whether this is a commercial market.
Many experts, including billionaire philanthropist and
champion of global health Bill Gates, now argue there should be
a much more structured process whereby governments and companies
work together to back early vaccine development work.
It is not as if we don't have the scientific know-how.
"Viruses are pretty simple organisms and they all have
antigens on their surface that are necessary to get them inside
cells," said Ballou.
"Everybody knows what the target for MERS is, it is the core
spike protein, which is one of things that targets the cell
receptor and allows it to get in. It's a single protein that can
be used to induce an immune response."
(Editing by Crispian Balmer)