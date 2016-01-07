NEW YORK, Jan 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Transgender
U.S. military veterans are more prone to dozens of illnesses,
from heart disease to depression and obesity, than are their
nontransgender peers, a new study shows.
An estimated 134,000 people are transgender veterans,
experts estimate, more susceptible to mental conditions
including post-traumatic stress disorder, alcohol abuse and
suicide, the study said.
Although transgender people are barred from serving openly
in the U.S. military, more than 15,000 transgender people are
estimated to be in the armed forces, according to the National
Center for Transgender Equality in Washington, D.C.
Transgender veterans are more likely than nontransgender
veterans to fall sick with some 16 medical conditions, along
with ten mental conditions, it said.
HIV is diagnosed nearly five times more often and benign
enlargement of the prostate nearly twice as often, the study
said.
The study compared about 20,000 veterans treated by the U.S.
Veterans Health Administration (VHA) over a 17-year period. They
included roughly 1,500 female and 3,500 male transgender
patients, whose profiles were compared to about 15,000
nontransgender veteran patients.
The reasons for the differences in the rates of illnesses
could be "an unwelcoming environment for transgender veterans at
many VHA facilities, lack of knowledgeable clinical staff to
provide transgender healthcare, and conscious and unconscious
bias from healthcare providers and administrative staff," the
study said.
The findings point to a need to develop treatment programs
targeted to the needs of transgender patients, it said.
The VHA treats 8.3 million veterans each year, according to
its website.
The study's publication in the journal LGBT Health was
announced this week.
Only breast cancer was slightly more common among
nontransgender veterans, it found.
Last year, the U.S. Department of Defense announced steps
aimed at potentially ending a ban on transgender men and women
serving openly, including a study of the implications of lifting
the restrictions and a protocol under which only one person, the
under secretary of defense leading the study, can discharge
service members identified as transgender.
A Facebook post in November by a transgender woman wearing a
T-shirt that read "Transgender Veteran: I fought for your right
to hate me" spread widely on social media and ignited a debate
on transgender people and the military.
(Reporting by Sebastien Malo, Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst.
Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm
of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's
rights, trafficking, corruption and climate change. Visit
www.trust.org)