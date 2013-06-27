* Final decision will go to parliamentary vote
* DNA swap means offspring have genes from three people
* Treatments mean women getting genetically modified embryos
* Mitochondrial diseases affect 1 in 6,500 children
By Kate Kelland, Health and Science Correspondent
LONDON, June 28 Britain is planning to become
the first country in the world to offer controversial
"three-parent" fertility treatments to families who want to
avoid passing on incurable diseases to their children.
The methods, currently only at the research stage in
laboratories in Britain and the United States, would for the
first time involve implanting genetically modified embryos into
women, and raise serious ethical questions.
The techniques involve intervening in the fertilisation
process to remove faulty mitochondrial DNA, which can cause
inherited conditions such as fatal heart problems, liver
failure, brain disorders, blindness and muscular dystrophy.
They are designed to help families with mitochondrial
diseases - incurable conditions passed down the maternal line
that affect around one in 6,500 children worldwide. Mitochondria
act as tiny energy-generating batteries inside cells,
The controversial potential treatment is known as
three-parent in vitro fertilisation (IVF) because the offspring
would have genes from a mother, a father and from a female
donor.
After a national public consultation showed Britons broadly
favour the idea, the government's chief physician said on Friday
it should be allowed to go ahead under strict regulation.
"Scientists have developed ground-breaking new procedures
which could stop these diseases being passed on, bringing hope
to many families seeking to prevent their children inheriting
them," Sally Davies, chief medical officer, told reporters.
"It's only right that we look to introduce this life-saving
treatment as soon as we can."
Davies said the government's health department is drafting
regulations to cover the new treatments, and plans to publish
them later this year. The move would make Britain the first
country in the world to give patients to option of using
so-called mitochondrial DNA transfer to avoid passing the
diseases on to their children.
DNA SWAP
Scientists are researching several three-parent IVF
techniques.
One being developed at Britain's Newcastle University, known
as pronuclear transfer, swaps DNA between two fertilised human
eggs. Another, called maternal spindle transfer, swaps material
between the mother's egg and a donor egg before fertilisation.
A British medical ethics panel which reviewed the potential
treatments for mitochondrial diseases decided last year they
were ethical and should go ahead as long as research shows they
are likely to be safe and effective.
Because Britain is in the vanguard of this research, ethical
concerns, political decisions and scientific advances here are
closely watched around the world - particularly in the United
States where scientists are also working on DNA swap techniques.
Some pro-life campaigners have criticised the scientific
research, saying that creating embryonic children in a lab
abuses them by subjecting them to unnatural processes.
Critics also worry that modifying embryos to avoid disease
could be the first step towards the creation of "designer
babies", whose genetic makeup could be modified as embryos to
ensure certain traits such as height or hair colour.
Asked whether she was "comfortable" with taking such a major
step along the way to allowing human genetic modification,
Davies said she had debated and considered the ethical
implications with many experts over many years and had come to
the conclusion the techniques should be allowed.
Any final decision on putting the regulations in place to
allow the new treatments to be offered will be subject to a vote
in parliament, but Davies said she hoped the first patients may
be able to get the new treatments within the next two years.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Alistair Lyon)